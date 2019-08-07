Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 17,524.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2,768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,258,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.70. 276,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.76. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.