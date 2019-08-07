Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,430. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

