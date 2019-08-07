Tree Island Steel Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tree Island Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.16. Tree Island Steel has a twelve month low of C$1.88 and a twelve month high of C$2.92.

In other Tree Island Steel news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Maclean bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,722.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 416,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,037,087.84. Insiders acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $105,883 over the last 90 days.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

