Tricon Capital Group (TCN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Tricon Capital Group to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$77.99 million for the quarter.

TCN stock opened at C$10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. Tricon Capital Group has a one year low of C$9.33 and a one year high of C$11.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several research firms have commented on TCN. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

