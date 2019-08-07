Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given News Impact Rating of -1.50

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:TM traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,335. The company has a market cap of $3.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09. Trigon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.17.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

