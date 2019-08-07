Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several research firms have commented on TGI. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 1,567.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 42,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,132. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

