Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 91 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $5.37 on Wednesday, hitting $327.08. The stock had a trading volume of 128,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,628. The stock has a market cap of $187.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.68. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.