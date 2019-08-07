Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 229 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after buying an additional 357,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,594,000 after buying an additional 41,309 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,701,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,399,000 after buying an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, hitting $128.50. The stock had a trading volume of 115,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,284. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $692,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

