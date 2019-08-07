Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 328 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,472. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

