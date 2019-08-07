Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,384 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

