Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 8,802 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in First Solar were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. 29,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,220. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

In other news, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,676,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $187,387.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,778 shares of company stock worth $3,467,004. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.