Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCP by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,737,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,881,000 after buying an additional 591,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCP by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,420,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,451,000 after buying an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCP by 18.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,757,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,077,000 after buying an additional 1,393,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HCP by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,540,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,320,000 after buying an additional 688,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,236,000 after buying an additional 821,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCP alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

HCP stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 1,258,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.31. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. HCP’s payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.