Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 210 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,881 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $114.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

In related news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.35. 224,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,911. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $103.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Dover’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

