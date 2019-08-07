Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 7,440 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 166.4% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in General Electric by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 13.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. 1,258,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,686,112. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

