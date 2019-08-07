Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 800 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 70.1% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 378,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 156,118 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 166.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 172,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,948. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.