Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 1,970 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1,576.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,670,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after buying an additional 135,110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 82,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of CDK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

