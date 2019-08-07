Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 985 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $135,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,624,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,043 shares of company stock worth $67,443,575 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.64. The stock has a market cap of $539.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

