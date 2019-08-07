Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $41,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 245.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.14. 433,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,803. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $373.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

