Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 469.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $534,896,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after buying an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after buying an additional 1,052,071 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,665,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $152,010,000 after buying an additional 163,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,685,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,179 shares of company stock worth $1,188,441. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

QCOM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $68.31. 2,808,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,250,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

