Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $218.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,249 shares of company stock worth $47,920,992. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.38.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

