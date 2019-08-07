Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $58,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.65. 56,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $115.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.