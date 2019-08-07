Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 30.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $58,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,037 shares of company stock worth $29,669,407 in the last three months. 56.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 548,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

