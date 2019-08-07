Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $61.04. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

