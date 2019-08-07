Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 234,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.71. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

