TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 566.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

