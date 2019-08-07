Tufton Capital Management Acquires 526 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 62.9% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $107.90. 146,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

