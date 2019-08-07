Tufton Capital Management Buys 7,661 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 99.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,435,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,746,000 after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,338,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,351,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $39,321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 129,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $228,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $435,810.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,491.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 86,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

