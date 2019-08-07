Tufton Capital Management Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,193,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $163.64. The company had a trading volume of 77,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,630. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.64.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

