Tufton Capital Management Has $175,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in General Electric by 45.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 622,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 44,213,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,686,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

