Tufton Capital Management Has $3.77 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. 9,902,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,342. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,622.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.