Tufton Capital Management Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,580,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,635,000 after buying an additional 947,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,731,000 after buying an additional 487,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,302,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $205.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

