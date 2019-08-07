Tufton Capital Management Has $980,000 Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,074 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in State Street by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,738,000 after purchasing an additional 201,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,936,000 after buying an additional 600,360 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in State Street by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 830,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,686,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.32 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,675.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,745 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of STT traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

