Tufton Capital Management Sells 748 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $630,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,293.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,875 shares of company stock worth $31,013,963 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

CL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

