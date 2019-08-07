TurtleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $353,608.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $353,608.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 50,388,826,681 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.