Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Two Rivers Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Two Rivers Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Two Rivers Bancorp to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of TRCB opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.39. Two Rivers Bancorp has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

TRCB has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

