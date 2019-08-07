Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.50. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, insider Douglas Wayne Ramsey sold 21,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,731,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 90.9% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

