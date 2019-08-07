UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million.

UFPT stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 32,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,062. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 6,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $253,257.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,115,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,219 shares of company stock worth $626,302. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.