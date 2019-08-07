Ultiledger (ULT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.89 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00248121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.01227594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00094355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,524,862 tokens. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

