ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Shares Up 22.6%

ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)’s stock price shot up 22.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01, 200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on UEHPY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities began coverage on shares of ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “add” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

