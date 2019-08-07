Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.66 Million

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post sales of $307.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.21 million to $311.40 million. Umpqua reported sales of $313.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,388.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,429,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,080,000 after acquiring an additional 570,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,129,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Umpqua by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,893,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 360,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 48,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,103. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

