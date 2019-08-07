United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.