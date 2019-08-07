UNIVERSAL CASH Price Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, C2CX and BTC-Alpha. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $212.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00248744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.01233385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00095239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000420 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, C2CX, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

