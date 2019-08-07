Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Decreased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,426 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Universal Display by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Universal Display by 19.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $6,183,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven V. Abramson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $5,389,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,983 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,991 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.46.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.57. The company had a trading volume of 66,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $218.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.