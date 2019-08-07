Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $205.48 and last traded at $205.20, approximately 877,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 772,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.64.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $6,183,063.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $2,465,552.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,393.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,983 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,991. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $4,586,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 240.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

