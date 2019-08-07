Upfiring (UFR) Price Hits $0.0443 on Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $956,854.00 and approximately $4,267.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS, RightBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Upfiring

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange, YoBit, RightBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

