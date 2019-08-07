USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Trading Down 0.7%

USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.52, 2,629 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.02.

