USD Coin (USDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $431.58 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, SouthXchange, Crex24 and CPDAX. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $431.58 million and approximately $135.63 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.64 or 0.01897337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 433,744,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,970,339 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Poloniex, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, Korbit, Crex24, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, FCoin, CPDAX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.