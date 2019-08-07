Valener (VNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valener (TSE:VNR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Valener (TSE:VNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$50.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of Valener stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,304. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Valener has a 1 year low of C$18.10 and a 1 year high of C$26.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Valener’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

Valener Company Profile

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the natural gas business in Canada and the United States. Its Energy Distribution segment engages in the natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution activities in Vermont to 205,000 customers through a pipeline network of approximately 11,000 kilometers in Quebec, as well as 50,000 customers in residential, commercial, and industrial markets through a network of 1,500 kilometers.

