Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Trading 25% Higher

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) shares traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 130,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 220% from the average session volume of 40,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

About Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

