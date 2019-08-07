Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,446,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 471,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 425,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 325,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.61. 1,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $125.36.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

